United’s England under-21s centre-back Cresswell is on a season-long loan at Championship side Millwall and the 20-year-old has had spells in and out of the side since his arrival. Cresswell was an unused substitute for five consecutive league games either side of the World Cup break but the defender replaced injured captain Shaun Hutchinson to start February’s hosting of Sunderland and has played every minute of every game since, even with Hutchinson back fit.

Cresswell made it ten consecutive full matches played by staying on for every minute of Tuesday night’s Championship hosting of Swansea City in which the Leeds defender appeared to have given his side a 48th-minute lead by striking home through a crowded box from a long throw.

The goal has since somewhat cruelly been awarded to team mate Tom Bradshaw who got the slightest of touches to Cresswell's drive but either way the strike proved decisive in a 2-1 victory and Lios boss Rowett says Cresswell’s performances have left him with no option but to start him over and above the club captain.

"I think he’s been excellent,” said Rowett, as quoted by Southwark News. “To keep Hutchinson out of the team when he’s back fit, he’s done it because he’s worked so hard. I spoke to Hutch the other day. I think he’s been a hugely important player for us as captain for the team and for the club, but sometimes you have to be fair to players. It’s not just about winning games, it’s about being fair to people.

“If they’re playing well, they deserve to stay in the team. That’s what keeping the shirt is all about. Cressy has done that. He’s got a knack of finding the right moment. We’ve seen that in a lot of our defenders. You need those goals to break the deadlock in a game like that. Sometimes you can be playing badly, score a goal out of nothing and it changes the whole part of the game.”

Cresswell’s Leeds team mate Jamie Shackleton is also on a season-long loan at Millwall and was brought on with 14 minutes left of Tuesday night’s win which sent the Lions third.

Elsewhere on the Whites loanees front, Leo Hjelde bagged his latest start for Rotherham United in Tuesday night’s Championship hosting of Preston North End but Hjelde was taken off in the 57th minute of a 2-1 defeat. Ian Poveda was an unused substitute for Blackpool in their 6-1 hammering of Championship visitors Queens Park Rangers.