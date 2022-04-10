Ten great pictures of Leeds United and their fans celebrating big win at Watford and boss salute

CUE THE LIMBS: Record signing Rodrigo races off to celebrate in front of the travelling Whites fans, his strike sparking huge celebrations in the Vicarage Road away end. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

United's Brazilian star Raphinha fired Leeds ahead with a neat finish from the edge of the box in the 21st minute and Jesse Marsch's side took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Early Watford pressure at the start of the second half then no doubt caused some nervous moments in the away end but the Whites doubled their lead in the 73rd minute as record signing Rodrigo netted in front of United's delighted fans.

The Spaniard wheeled away to celebrate with the visiting contingent who still had one final treat in store as Jack Harrison bagged United's third goal with five minutes left.

Raphinha, left, celebrates putting Leeds United 1-0 up with Stuart Dallas, right, but down the opposite end of the pitch to the traveling Whites contingent. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

Here are ten pictures of the delighted fans in the away end as well as Leeds celebrating their success.

As Rodrigo puts Leeds United 2-0 up at Watford, shortly after Watford had squandered a fine chance to level through Ismaila Sarr. Picture by John Walton/PA Wire.

Rodrigo celebrates his strike in front of United's delighted travelling fans. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

As Rodrigo makes it 2-0 to the Whites. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

Jack Harrison, centre, celebrates in front of the delighted away end along with Sam Greenwood, left, and Raphinha, right.

Jack Harrison, centre, celebrates his strike with substitute Crysencio Summerville, right, as Sam Greenwood, left, shows his delight too. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

Kalvin Phillips applauds the travelling support. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

For Leeds United's fans from Jack Harrison, right, and Stuart Dallas, left. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

In the away end as Leeds United celebrate their victory. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.