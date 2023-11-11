Leeds United youngster Archie Gray was not selected for England's Under-17 World Cup squad this month due to his important first-team role at Elland Road.

The teenager was eligible to be called up for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia during November and December but has remained at Thorp Arch as Leeds' Championship promotion bid continues.

Gray has featured in all but one league game for the Whites this season and more recently has been promoted to the England Under-19 group, despite still being 17 years of age. Earlier this season, manager Daniel Farke questioned the benefit of competing in youth international fixtures, as opposed to senior exposure at Elland Road.

“You want a discussion about what is important at youth level. Is it important to win titles and trophies? Or is it important to develop young players? We need a discussion on this topic," Farke said last month.

“If it’s important to win titles and points, then yes, you have to play Archie in these games. If you think about the development as a player, I would question this.

“It’s important for developing his personality and his game, to play day in day out, on a weekly basis at this (Championship) level. First-team football, games in front of a packed Elland Road or difficult away grounds — this makes him better as a player. It also develops his personality. I would question if games at youth level improve him as a player.”

Prior to Leeds' Championship fixture with Plymouth Argyle this weekend, England kicked off their Under-17 World Cup Finals campaign with a 10-0 hammering of Pacific nation New Caledonia.

Several of Gray's agemates and former youth international peers were on the scoresheet in Indonesia as the Young Lions saw off the island minnows in a game that was anything but a contest. Manchester City's Justin Oboavwoduo (2), Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, Manchester United's Finley McAllister and Southampton pair Samuel Amo-Ameyaw and Tyler Dibling all found the back of the net as England surged to the summit of Group C.

Despite Farke's comments - which were in reference to Gray's involvement with the Under-19s - the teen has been called up by Simon Rusk once again for November's youth internationals. Gray is expected to feature in some capacity in friendlies against Romania, Japan and Mexico this month.

“I’m not sure if it makes sense to play him in that many games. It doesn’t help with his development because he plays at a higher level, with all respect to the Under-19s. We risk injuries, we risk that he’s burned out,” Farke added after the 17-year-old had played every available minute during England's last Under-19 camp in Montenegro.