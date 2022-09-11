Ten free agents still available to Leeds United after the summer transfer window

It was a hectic summer transfer window for Jesse Marsch as the Leeds United manager prepared for his first season in charge at Elland Road.

There were high-profile departures with Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha both landing lucrative moves after the secured big money deals with Manchester City and Barcelona respectively.

But the significant funds provided by those sales have been put to good use.

Rasmus Kristensen was brought in to bolster the Whites defence and Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi were signed to provide some strength in midfield.

Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra have added some creativity after joining from RB Salzburg and Feyenoord respectively and striker Wilfried Gnoto was captured on transfer deadline day.

Competition for regular number one Illan Meslier was also secured as former Everton and Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Joel Robles joined on a free transfer.

But could more players follow free agent Robles by joining the Whites outside of the transfer window?