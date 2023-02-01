The 18-year-old put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year deal earlier this week, leaving boyhood club Servette to embark on a journey which could see him make a debut in the English Premier League.

Monteiro has captained Portugal at youth international level and is currently part of the country’s Under-19 group. The 18-year-old was born in Geneva and speaks fluent French, as well as Portuguese, the land of his parentage and the country he has chosen to represent.

Upon arriving at Leeds, Monteiro took to social media platform Instagram, posting the following message to his new supporters: “I am very happy to join the Leeds club which is historic and probably allows me to evolve in my career, I would like to thank my family for all the support. I can't wait to meet the supporters.”

Monteiro will initially link up with Michael Skubala’s Under-21 group at Thorp Arch, and was welcomed in the comments section of his Instagram post by Under-21s midfielders Sean McGurk and Charlie Crew.

The teen also posted a lengthier message to fans of his former club Servette: “I had to leave you a little farewell message. It is with a twinge of sadness but also with pride that I announce my departure from the club. A departure which does not leave me indifferent because it is where I evolved during these last years.

“When I joined the first team, my main objective was to make a mark on the history of SFC. This goal was achieved because I managed to break two records. I would like to thank all the staff, the management, the president and especially [Servette manager] Mr. Alain Geiger who trusted me and helped me a lot.

"Let's go back to my first appearance at the age of 15, it was an incredible feeling, the beginning of a childhood dream. I used to see the players in the stadium or on TV and suddenly they became my teammates. I will never forget my first appearance as a starter.

Diogo Monteiro signs for Leeds alongside director of football Victor Orta (Pic: Leeds United)

“To tell you the truth, the emotions were so strong that I couldn't sleep the night before the game. My only desire was to perform on the pitch. It was a moment I had been waiting for for a long time. And that day, I realised another dream of mine. Here I am on the pitch, in the Super League, with a fuller stadium and a fiery atmosphere. Another date that will remain engraved forever.

"To conclude, I wish my teammates an excellent end to the season, may it be full of success and may the objectives set be achieved. Servette supporters, thank you, thank you for your support and strength. A part of you leaves with me. A big thank you also to Etoile Carouge, my first training club, where I joined my first team and made my first passes.

“Thanks to all the people I met during my career in Switzerland. Somehow, each of you contributed to my evolution. I am more than grateful for that.”