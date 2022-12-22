The 19-year-old Spaniard who joined almost 12 months ago revealed that teammate and dressing room leader Rodrigo Moreno was one of the players he kept a close eye on growing up, years before signing for Leeds. Joseph spoke freely about his mentorship under the Spain international earlier this month, but has since admitted that his inspiration to work with Rodrigo runs deeper than initially thought.

"When I was young, not only when I came here, I watched Rodrigo,” he said. “So I was looking at him when he was at Valencia and with Spain also.

"He has great qualities and he has always scored goals, so I have always watched a lot of him.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United in action during the friendly match between Leeds United and Real Sociedad at Elland Road on December 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

31-year-old Rodrigo has netted nine times in 13 appearances for the Whites this season, his best return since moving to England in the summer of 2020.

“I think everyone's tried to help everyone,” Rodrigo said during the club’s mid-season trip to Oliva Nova Sports Centre earlier this month. “Of course, Mateo, we are closer because we have the same nationality, we spend more time together, [we’re the] same position. So really happy for him.

"I think he's doing really well this season in the Under-21s and I'm completely sure that he will have more chances in the first team and he will be able to show his quality during season and during the next year for sure,” he added.

During the more recent interview of the two, Joseph added that former Liverpool and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez was another inspiration for him growing up, in particular due to his intensity off the ball.

