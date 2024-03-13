Teenage Leeds United midfielder on brink of first-team role set for international fast-track
The 17-year-old Leeds midfielder has overcome a slight injury to be included in ex-United man Jones’ squad for the country’s fixture against Lithuania in UEFA EURO Under-21 qualifying. Wales are joint-top of their qualification group having taken eight points from five matches so far, while Lithuania sit bottom of the standings in Group I, yet to record a win during this qualification cycle. Crew has three Under-21 caps to his name, earning a debut at the level just beneath senior international football at the beginning of this season shortly after his 17th birthday. It has been suggested the teenager was the unnamed Leeds youngster referenced by Daniel Farke in a recent press conference whereupon the first-team boss intimated he had been impressed by one youngster in particular. The YEP also understands Crew had been scheduled to participate in first-team training recently before a minor injury ruled him out. However, he is set to be selected among Wales' U21s despite not turning 18 until this summer. Wales are understood to be keen on cap-tying the ex-Cardiff City teenager who is also eligible to represent England internationally.
“I think it’s ended," Jones said late last year, referring to England's pursuit of the Leeds youngster. “Through the conversations we’ve had with Charlie, we knew the action plan that we had with him, and he supported that in regard to him spending time with the Under-19s, and he dominated with his performances.
“He knew he would always get rewarded with that because we’ve made a pathway for Charlie, and we believe in his abilities. Having that dialogue with him and his family has hopefully supported him to make the right decision," Jones added.
Additionally, Leeds quartet Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James have all been included in Wales’ senior squad to face Finland - and potentially Poland or Estonia - in EURO 2024 play-off action. James and Ampadu are primed to earn their 50th caps for the nation when they take to the field against Finland.
