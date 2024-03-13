The 17-year-old Leeds midfielder has overcome a slight injury to be included in ex-United man Jones’ squad for the country’s fixture against Lithuania in UEFA EURO Under-21 qualifying. Wales are joint-top of their qualification group having taken eight points from five matches so far, while Lithuania sit bottom of the standings in Group I, yet to record a win during this qualification cycle. Crew has three Under-21 caps to his name, earning a debut at the level just beneath senior international football at the beginning of this season shortly after his 17th birthday. It has been suggested the teenager was the unnamed Leeds youngster referenced by Daniel Farke in a recent press conference whereupon the first-team boss intimated he had been impressed by one youngster in particular. The YEP also understands Crew had been scheduled to participate in first-team training recently before a minor injury ruled him out. However, he is set to be selected among Wales' U21s despite not turning 18 until this summer. Wales are understood to be keen on cap-tying the ex-Cardiff City teenager who is also eligible to represent England internationally.