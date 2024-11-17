Team blitzed by goals rush as Leeds United star closes in on historic feat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds star is closing in on history after a goals blitz.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United left back Junior Firpo played another full match for the Dominican Republic who are now one step from history after blitzing the opposition.

The Dominican Republic took on hosts Dominica in the early hours of Sunday morning in a Concacaf Nations League clash which Firpo started as his side eased to a 6-1 success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorny Romero and Heinz Mörschel both bagged braces for the visitors who were also on target through Rafael Núñez and a late Erick Japa penalty.

The victory left the Dominican Republic top of League B’s Group D and three points ahead of second-placed Bermuda who have a much worse goal difference with just one game left to play.

The winners of the group will seal promotion to League A and bag qualification for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup which will be hosted across several venues in the United States and Canada next summer.

The Dominican Republic has never made an appearance at the Gold Cup - North America's equivalent of the European Championships - or the FIFA World Cup in its 65-year history as a FIFA member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firpo is currently suspended from club action having been hit with a three-game by the FA following a headbutt on Millwall player Danny McNamara in this month’s 1-0 loss at The Den.

The left back remains suspended for both next Sunday’s return to Championship action at Swansea City and the hosting of Luton Town the following Wednesday night.

The Dominican Republic, though, are back in action late on Tuesday night with a home clash against Bermuda.