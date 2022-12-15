'Targets' - Leeds United boss on plans for January transfer window and key position admission

Leeds tried to sign rapidly rising star Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in the summer, but Marsch has admitted that talk about the Whites needing another striker option “has not gone away.”

Here is a rundown of what the Whites head coach has had to say about the upcoming window over the last couple of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of November’s 4-3 victory at home to Bournemouth, Marsch said: “We felt really good about the transfers we made (in the summer). Getting them in early was key. We are already discussing winter transfers and getting them in early will be key.

INTENT: Outlined by Whites boss Jesse Marsch, above. Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images.

"Especially with the World Cup and the phase we will be in this year, we will have more time to dedicate towards that. I think the more we can be on the same page and evaluate clearly what is necessary, the better we will be able to build.

"It is not the time to discuss it right now as the focus will be on the next few weeks. But the idea is - transfer window after transfer window - to make us stronger and stronger so we can compete for things that are about real ambition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch was then asked about the January window before United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the last game before the World Cup break. The Whites boss was specifically asked how much he had spoken about the January window and what Leeds needed.

“We’ve spoken a bit,” said the American. “I think, in general, whenever I look at windows, I’m looking at it as piece by piece and window by window. And so you know, there’s there’s the two month project and what we think we need right now and then what is in eight months and 14 and trying to piece together how the cycle will present itself. We have targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we’re we’re smart enough to know that in order to achieve our goals we want to continue to look at every position and think about how we can move forward in the right way. We also know that I think we have some young talented players that will continue to draw interest and so trying to figure out how to keep those players and how long can we keep them and what can entice them to stay and what that means to the pieces that we might need moving forward.

"I don’t want to talk specific about positions, we talked enough about the striker position in the summer and I don’t think that’s gone away. But I think we’ve been active and this is one of the best parts about working with Victor is his clarity on what the market is and what’s available and what are good fits for how we are trying to play football is quite good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another update of sorts from Marsch came during the World Cup itself when the American boss spoke about Cody Gakpo – a player Leeds tried to sign in the summer.

"It's difficult for us at Leeds because I think Gakpo has gotten out of our price range,” Marsch told Men In Blazers host Roger Bennett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were so close to securing a transfer for him in summer. I mean, it was so close and now obviously it's disappointing for us. Our sports director was in Holland and was meeting with the family, had agreed on terms on everything, was talking with PSV. I mean, we were 99.9 per cent [of the way there], so I felt bad for Victor Orta and all the effort that he put into it.”

And the most recent update regarding possible January movement came after United’s 2-1 victory against Spanish hosts Elche in last Thursday’s mid-season break friendly. The update was more about potential departures as Marsch was quizzed about the futures of Mateusz Klich and Cody Drameh. Klich is the subject of serious interest from MLS side DC United among others in European football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not totally clear yet," said Marsch about Klich. "I think we should hold off on saying anything about that. Obviously, there's been some conversations but nothing's concrete yet, and obviously there's a lot of love for Mateusz in the group. He's an incredible person. So we like him."