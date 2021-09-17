talkSPORT pundit says a top half finish this season would be "fantastic" for Leeds United

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Raphinha, Illan Meslier and Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United look dejected after conceding their side's second goal scored by Fabinho of Liverpool (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road on September 12, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The former Ipswich Town and Manchester United forward has said a top half finish would be good for Leeds United, given the current league table standings.

The Whites currently sit in 17th place with zero wins, two draws and two losses so far and Brazil told talkSPORT of his concerns about the Whites this season.

“Well you look at that table now, top half would be good,” Brazil said.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Daniel James of Leeds United applauds the fans following defeat in the Premier League match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road on September 12, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

"I just wonder have they got the quality in the squad if they go 1-0 down now to fight back and win a game 2-1 or 3-2 or something like that? I'm not too sure.

"I love the way they pass the ball and the work rate they have but it's when they start going behind I just think can they overcome this?

“Can they get back in this game? Can they go and win it? I'm not so sure so I think top half would be fantastic for Leeds United."

Marcelo Bielsa’s side enjoyed a brilliant 2020/21 campaign in which they made a return to the Premier League for the first time in 17 years, finishing in nineth place – only three points from a spot in the new Europa Conference League competition.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: Liam Cooper of Leeds United interacts with the crowd following the Premier League match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on August 29, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

After bringing in Junior Firpo and Daniel James over the summer, Leeds United will be hoping to improve on last season, however it hasn’t gone quite to plan so far.

Despite a difficult start, former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has no worries for the Whites’ second consecutive campaign in the top tier and expects them to finish in a similar position.

"I think they'll be mid-table, I think they'll be no problem,” Parlour admitted.

"I love the way that Leeds play.. I don't think they change. I think Bielsa is the sort of guy that says right now we are going to stick to our principles.

"What they did last season - fantastic. If you were going to watch a neutral team, Leeds would probably be one of the teams you watch because it's attacking, it's great to watch and it's not like sitting behind the ball.

“They will lose games, of course they will because of the way they play, but it's still good to watch.”

Leeds United’s losses this season have come against Manchester United and Liverpool, where they conceded eight and scored one.

It took the Yorkshire side around 95 minutes of the season to score four goals during the 2020/21 campaign and they had bagged nine after their opening four fixtures. A year later and they have only managed four in four, while conceding eleven.

Parlour said: “I think Leeds will be no problem. It's the next step then. Do they want to try and get into that top six?

"I still don't believe they can get top four but the supporters now will be hoping they can get into the top six.”

Leeds United travel to St. James’ Park this evening where both themselves and Newcastle United will be hoping to pick up their first league win of the season.