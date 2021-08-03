TalkSPORT pundit names Leeds United player as ideal man to replace wantaway Tottenham star

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United. (Photo by Frank Augstein - Pool/Getty Images)

The England captain has been heavily linked with an exit this summer, and did not turn up for training on Monday as he seemingly looks to push through a move to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

But despite the fact that Bamford is perfectly content at Elland Road, and even though the Whites have no intention of selling their prized asset, Ashton has still included his name on a shortlist of potential Kane replacements.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “Nuno’s probably thinking, ‘Hang on, I need to know!’.

"Is he going to have Harry Kane for the season? If he’s not, who is he going look at? He’ll have his own ideas.

"Maybe Tottenham fans are wondering how they would replace Harry Kane – you don’t. You don’t just replace a player like Harry Kane, unless you’re going to go and try and spend the same again.

"Nuno might want something different. If you look at who he had at Wolves, Raul Jimenez is the kind of player he clearly he likes, someone to have that role as a centre forward. They’re hard to find, there’s not many around in the Premier League.

"You look at Bamford, who is of that ilk, who can lead the line, work incredibly hard, link the play.

"Jimenez is another if he shows his fitness.

"Danny Ings could be an option. He’s someone who guarantees goals in the Premier League, but there’s question marks over his fitness.