Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says it is his responsibility that the Whites have been eliminated from the 2024/25 Carabao Cup by Middlesbrough at the First Round.

Farke admitted his decision to rotate the starting line-up by making eight changes from Saturday's 3-3 draw with Portsmouth was a 'risk' that did not pay off.

The German acknowledged certain members of his squad needed to be left out on Wednesday evening, such as Daniel James who spent a portion of pre-season out injured, and Mateo Joseph who Farke said always gives 100 per cent and sometimes needs rested.

Leeds switched their front four entirely, leaving Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, Joseph and James on the bench for Middlesbrough's visit, however the replacement quartet of Patrick Bamford, Joel Piroe, Brenden Aaronson and Joe Gelhardt drew a blank as Leeds bowed out at the First Round stage of this season's competition.

Elsewhere, Sam Byram came in for Jayden Bogle, Max Wober replaced Pascal Struijk while Joe Rothwell and Karl Darlow were subbed in from the start for Ilia Gruev and Illan Meslier, respectively. Despite the personnel changes, Leeds conceded three for a second consecutive game, although Farke was keen to stress again last weekend's result was a 'strange game' in which they should not have allowed as many goals.

"I risked a little bit this game with having eight or nine rotations. I was of course hoping that we still find a way in order to be successful.

"I'm responsible that we won't win the Carabao Cup this season. I take it on the chin and the [fact] we changed so much, that was the reason we lost today," he added.

Supporters voted with their feet after conceding Boro's third goal with fewer than the 35,150 in attendance still inside Elland Road at the final whistle.

Asked whether he could reassure supporters that Leeds would not replicate their cup exit performance, Farke replied: "It's not so much about giving messages or speaking about something. I think also our supporters are experienced and smart enough to know [what happens] when you have such a quick turnaround in the Carabao Cup. Of course, we would like to show a better performance, especially in the home game and a better outcome.

"The 25 minutes [when Leeds conceded three] in the second half were not great and everyone has the right right now to be critical and to be disappointed. So are we. But everyone knows that's normally not us. We're normally pretty, pretty good at defending, with the most clean sheets last season, we had a brilliant pre-season without conceding.

"We know in order to grind out results, we have to make sure we concede less and we are more rock solid than we were today, especially in this 25 minutes. We know this and we are capable to do this."

In a return to Championship action, Leeds travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday lunchtime where they were beaten 1-0 last season.