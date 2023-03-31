Leeds’ youngsters will see yet another fixture rescheduled after Friday evening’s fixture against Stoke City was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The young Whites are on course to lift the PL2 Div 2 title this season, currently holding a three-point lead on second-place Nottingham Forest, with just three games remaining.

Earlier this month, Leeds Under-21s’ game away to West Bromwich Albion was called off due to an unplayable surface. That encounter has now been rescheduled for Friday, April 28.

Nantwich Town's Swansway Stadium was due to host Stoke U21 vs Leeds U21 this evening (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Forest will have the opportunity to go level on points with Leeds next Monday when they face Sunderland. Due to Friday evening’s postponement, Leeds’ next PL2 game is due to be played on Sunday, April 23 when Middlesbrough visit the LNER Stadium. Unless Leeds’ match versus Stoke is rearranged before the 23rd of next month, there will be a 35-day break between games the youngsters have to contend with.