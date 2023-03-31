News you can trust since 1890
Table-topping Leeds youngsters suffer fixture blow as Whites face month-long delay to title run-in

Title-chasing Leeds United Under-21s were due to visit the Swansway Stadium this evening to take on Stoke City in their bid to lift the Premier League 2 Division 2 crown

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read

Leeds’ youngsters will see yet another fixture rescheduled after Friday evening’s fixture against Stoke City was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The young Whites are on course to lift the PL2 Div 2 title this season, currently holding a three-point lead on second-place Nottingham Forest, with just three games remaining.

Earlier this month, Leeds Under-21s’ game away to West Bromwich Albion was called off due to an unplayable surface. That encounter has now been rescheduled for Friday, April 28.

Nantwich Town's Swansway Stadium was due to host Stoke U21 vs Leeds U21 this evening (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Forest will have the opportunity to go level on points with Leeds next Monday when they face Sunderland. Due to Friday evening’s postponement, Leeds’ next PL2 game is due to be played on Sunday, April 23 when Middlesbrough visit the LNER Stadium. Unless Leeds’ match versus Stoke is rearranged before the 23rd of next month, there will be a 35-day break between games the youngsters have to contend with.

A new date for the Whites’ trip to Stoke will be arranged in due course.

