Leeds boss Daniel Farke has near-enough a full strength squad to pick from in midweek but is without Sam Byram who sustained a muscle injury during the 3-0 win over Rotherham United last Saturday.

Jamie Shackleton has remained with his partner after the birth of his first child and is also understood to be unavailable for tonight's game, barring a late U-turn to be with the squad.

Daniel James, however, is back amongst those available to Farke, making a return to the Swansea.com Stadium. James represented the Swans between 2016 and 2019 before sealing a move to Manchester United. He joins on-loan pair Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts and Joel Piroe in returning to their old stomping ground this Tuesday night.

Luke Williams' side are 16th in the Championship table with nine wins and nine draws from their 31 league outings so far this season. Leeds, meanwhile, trail second place Southampton by a single point having closed the gap on automatic promotion significantly in recent weeks.