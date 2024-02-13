Swansea City vs Leeds United LIVE: Early team news, TV info, goal and score updates
Leeds boss Daniel Farke has near-enough a full strength squad to pick from in midweek but is without Sam Byram who sustained a muscle injury during the 3-0 win over Rotherham United last Saturday.
Jamie Shackleton has remained with his partner after the birth of his first child and is also understood to be unavailable for tonight's game, barring a late U-turn to be with the squad.
Daniel James, however, is back amongst those available to Farke, making a return to the Swansea.com Stadium. James represented the Swans between 2016 and 2019 before sealing a move to Manchester United. He joins on-loan pair Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts and Joel Piroe in returning to their old stomping ground this Tuesday night.
Luke Williams' side are 16th in the Championship table with nine wins and nine draws from their 31 league outings so far this season. Leeds, meanwhile, trail second place Southampton by a single point having closed the gap on automatic promotion significantly in recent weeks.
All the build-up, team news and live match updates here throughout the evening. Kick-off is 7:45pm.
Stat of the day
No team has scored more first-half goals (29) than Leeds in the Championship this season.
Head-to-head
Nov 2023: Leeds 3-1 Swansea
Jul 2020: Swansea 0-1 Leeds
Aug 2019: Leeds 0-1 Swansea
Feb 2019: Leeds 2-1 Swansea
Aug 2018: Swansea 2-2 Leeds
TV info
This game will be shown live by Sky Sports. Specifically, you can catch this game on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage kicking off at 7.40pm. Sky Sports Arena can be found on 412 on Sky.
Predicted XI
Swansea's last five
1-0 vs Hull City
0-1 vs Plymouth Argyle
1-3 vs Leicester City
0-5 vs AFC Bournemouth
1-3 vs Southampton
A tricky patch, but against strong opposition. Their win over a decent Hull side will have given them a boost, no doubt.