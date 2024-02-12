Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke will be in front of the media this lunchtime as Leeds United prepare for Tuesday evening's trip to Swansea City.

Leeds recorded a sixth consecutive league win on Saturday, cruising to a 3-0 victory at home to Rotherham. Crysencio Summerville netted a brilliant second-half brace, following Patrick Bamford's controversial early opener which appeared to go in off his outstretched arm. There was also a Whites debut for Connor Roberts, who arrived on loan from Burnley on deadline day and came off the bench for 15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are the Championship's form team of 2024 but face another tough away trip on Tuesday. Swansea City ended a run of four straight defeats in all competitions by beating promotion-chasing Hull City 1-0 on Saturday. They were well beaten at Elland road back in November, however, with Joel Piroe, Dan James and Georginio Rutter on target in a 3-1 home win.

Piroe and James are two of four Leeds players with links to the Welsh outfit, the former having made the £12million move across to West Yorkshire in the summer. Joe Rodon and new arrival Roberts have also spent time at Swansea and will hope for a successful return to familiar ground.

Farke will be expected to provide injury updates on the Leeds players currently out of action, namely Pascal Struijk and Dan James who have both been out in recent weeks. Struijk has been absent since December 28 while James has missed the past few games - both are thought to have adductor issues. Jamie Shackleton also missed the Rotherham win due to illness.

Leeds were able to make some early changes on Saturday due to the comfortable scoreline but Farke was highly critical of the fixture schedule last week and a Tuesday evening trip to Swansea will not be ideal. The German might be pushed on the matter again this lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad