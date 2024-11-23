Daniel Farke’s Whites will kick-off at Swansea knowing that a victory would send them top of the division on goal difference above both Sunderland and Sheffield United who were held to draws on Saturday afternoon. Leeds, though, will have to do so without key men and following a fresh blow but with a triple boost of three men returning. Swansea, meanwhile, also have more than their fair share of injuries. The Swans sit 14th in the table and seven points off the play-offs after Saturday’s results. Here, ahead of Sunday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off in South Wales, we run through the team news from both sides.
1. Junior Firpo (out - suspended)
Whites left back Firpo will serve the second game of a three-match ban issued by the FA following a headbutt on Millwall's Danny McNamara in the 1-0 loss at The Den.
2. Isaac Schmidt (out)
A new blow. Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed at Friday's pre-match press conference that Swiss defender Schmidt had surgery for a hernia issue at the start of the international break. He will return to training next week but misses Sunday's clash at Swansea.
3. Ethan Ampadu (out)
The Whites captain is still out as he recovers from a knee injury but the Wales international midfielder is getting near to a return.
4. Ilia Gruev (out)
Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev is one of two key Leeds men out with a knee injury and no specific timescale has been given for his return following surgery for meniscus repair.
5. Ji-Sung Eom (out)
Swansea's South Korea international forward Ji-Sung Eom remains out with a knee ligament injury suffered on international duty in October. Boss Luke Williams said on Friday: "Eom is not with the full squad training yet, he's doing well and his rehabilitation is on track. We'll hopefully see him in full training next week."
6. Sam Parker (out)
Swansea's Wales youth international winger Parker has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not quite ready for the visit of Leeds. Boss Williams said: "Sam Parker is very close, he'll do some squad training this week and will hopefully be fully integrated next week."
