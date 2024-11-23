Daniel Farke’s Whites will kick-off at Swansea knowing that a victory would send them top of the division on goal difference above both Sunderland and Sheffield United who were held to draws on Saturday afternoon. Leeds, though, will have to do so without key men and following a fresh blow but with a triple boost of three men returning. Swansea, meanwhile, also have more than their fair share of injuries. The Swans sit 14th in the table and seven points off the play-offs after Saturday’s results. Here, ahead of Sunday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off in South Wales, we run through the team news from both sides.