Leeds United took their strong push for automatic promotion up another level with an impressive 4-0 romp at Tuesday night's Championship hosts Swansea City as Willy Gnonto helped himself to a double.

Whites boss Daniel Farke had named an unchanged side for the contest but was forced into making a late alteration as striker Patrick Bamford pulled out during the warm-up. Joel Piroe instead came into the XI against his former side to partner Georginio Rutter in the front line.

With just ten minutes on the clock, Piroe was firing Leeds into a 2-0 lead as part of a lightning fast start from the Whites who went ahead inside just eight minutes through Crysencio Summerville.

As Leeds dominated from the outset, Summerville cut inside from an Ilia Gruev pass and unleashed a low drive which took a deflection en route to beating keeper Carl Rushworth inside the left hand post.

Two minutes later, Leeds poured forward again and Gnonto slid in Piroe who cracked home a clinical finish with the contest only ten minutes into its duration.

Leeds then squandered a golden chance to bag a third goal in the 16th minute via a rapid break from a Swansea corner but Gnonto was unable to beat keeper Carl Rushworth from point blank range as Rushworth saved with an outstretched arm.

Farke's side were cruising but Swansea were then denied by a good save from keeper Illan Meslier who denied Ronald's attempt at a tight angle from close range. Instead, Leeds went 3-0 up in the 35th minute as Gnonto this time made no mistake after being played in by a lovely dinked through ball from Archie Gray.

Gnonto then surged towards goal and turned centre back Ben Cabango before firing home a bullet strike into the bottom right corner. Moments later, Leeds went close to bagging a fourth through Georginio Rutter who stormed into the box from the left flank but fired his shot straight at keeper Rushworth's chest.

Leeds went into the interval with a 3-0 advantage which would have been much bigger and Farke's Whites again attacked from the outset upon the restart.

Swansea twice went close approaching the hour mark as Liam Cullen's low shot squirmed the wrong side of the post before Jamie Patterson scooped an effort from close range over the bar.

But Leeds were in rampant mood and the Whites bagged their fourth goal in the 72nd minute as Gnonto doubled his tally, the Italian played in by Summerville on the counter before slotting home past Rushworth.

Swansea City: Rushworth, Fulton (Allen 61), Cabango, Grimes, Paterson, Tymon, Placheta (Sagoe Jr 78), Cullen (Yates 61), Wood, Humphreys (Naughton 78), Ronald (Cooper 78). Subs not used: Fisher, Patino, Kuharevich, Lissah.