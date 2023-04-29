Swagger to stagger - Leeds United fans on Javi Gracia gripe, team suggestion and survival hope

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Sunday’s 2pm kick-off on the south coast including a Javi Gracia gripe, a team selection and Whites survival hope.

NEIL GREWER

Bournemouth away is another massive game. There are so many possible scenarios within the relegation battle I cannot comprehend all the possibilities. Likewise, the Leeds United squad and management must not concern themselves with other teams at present, but concentrate on winning the next game.

SUGGESTION: To play Leeds United's Weston McKennie, above, in a different role at Bournemouth. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

A victory on Sunday would give Leeds 33 points – which I feel is within touching distance of survival. Anything less than a victory makes survival much more unlikely. To this end, I believe we need to strengthen the midfield – play Adam Forshaw and move Weston McKennie to the forward midfield role.

Illan Meslier proved his doubters wrong on Tuesday night against Leicester City and will retain his place – of less certainty however is the position of Patrick Bamford who laboured around the pitch and missed a sitter late on which would have won the game – but who can replace him?

Javi Gracia now has to earn his money and reputation. The chance is there but it needs to be taken. Bournemouth are just as capable of losing as they are of winning, as are Leeds. Fingers crossed!

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

As far as weeks in the Premier League go, this certainly hasn’t been a good one for Leeds United. If the late concession against Leicester City on Tuesday wasn’t bad enough, other results in midweek were far from ideal. The pressure, then, is well and truly on ahead of the final throes of the season.

There have been faint signs of life in the Whites but they have been accompanied by periods in matches where they have been far too passive. Head coach Javi Gracia certainly has the tools at his disposal to unlock many a defence but, for whatever reason, he opts to bench key players and chop and change as if he doesn’t know what his strongest side looks like.

With May looking particularly hazardous for Leeds, Sunday’s game may be their best opportunity for points. The Cherries were well beaten by fellow strugglers West Ham United last weekend but they have frequently shown they are more than capable of getting results. For United, you have to ask where the points are going to come from. If not here, then where?

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Leeds United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

And so it all comes down to this: surely the trip to Bournemouth is our last reasonable chance to get points on the board and to do damage to one of our relegation rivals.

That would put Leeds on 33 points and, looking at the fixtures of the other teams still in the mix, there is a scenario where that would be enough, possibly relying on our goal difference not getting too much worse after games with Newcastle and Manchester City, against whom no one surely gives us much chance.

The West Ham and Spurs games are not quite so impossible looking but I’d hate to be relying on getting points from them. So, can we do it? The performance against Leicester was more solid, if not spectacular, and I think, in any case, most observers would put a full-strength Leicester ahead of Bournemouth in the quality stakes.

The Cherries’ form has been erratic to say the least recently, going down 4-0 at home to West Ham last week just after winning 3-2 at Spurs. They also managed to beat Leicester and Fulham in recent games, feats we failed to do. All we have left is hope.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds let another chance escape them to put a few points between themselves and the other teams fighting to stay in the top flight by letting Leicester equalise in the last 10 minutes of the game. I say let, because after a much better first half they dropped deep and gave the visitors the majority of possession.

At the death, both teams could have pinched the points but Jamie Vardy was rightly judged offside and Patrick Bamford missed a golden chance, missing from two yards. Most of the ‘chatter’ post game is the coach’s reluctance to play one of the best forward players we have at the club.

Javi Gracia seems to have a problem with the talented Italian winger as his omission again left fans bemused and annoyed. For me, I don’t think the coach is proactive enough and far too negative.

Sunday brings Bournemouth, a team in the mix to go down but at least the south coast club are showing some spirit and trying to get out of their situation. They so nearly beat Arsenal at the Emirates a few weeks ago after taking an early two-goal lead. Last weekend they were beaten 4-0 at home by West Ham. I’m sorry to say I can’t see where the next win is coming from and Leeds’ three-season stint in the Premier League looks about to end.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

The draw with Leicester City on Tuesday night was a major disappointment as far as the result went but a step forward in other areas. Liam Cooper continued to lead the side and show example.

Luke Ayling rekindled great memories with his sorties up and down the wing and best of all Illan Meslier rewarded his head coach’s faith by returning to form. The sad fact remains that survival will not be achieved by picking up the odd point here and there. A win is needed desperately

Thirty three years ago, Gordon Strachan and company swaggered into Bournemouth and returned with promotion to the top tier. This time around, Cooper and his cohorts stagger into town like a battered battalion of troops that has regrouped and seeks to fight again against all the odds.

If they continue to fight then they stand a chance of redemption but nervously checking the results of other strugglers will do nothing. Only a win on Sunday will be enough to fortify them for the bigger challenges that await in the next month or so.