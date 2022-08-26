‘Surprised’ Chris Sutton hails Leeds United trio in Brighton score prediction

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Sutton has predicted that Leeds United will continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a draw against Brighton this weekend.

The Whites currently sit third in the top flight table, having taken seven points from their first three matches.

Their last outing ended in a dominant 3-0 win over Chelsea, with Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo Moreno, and Jack Harrison on hand to score the goals that decided the clash.

For their part, Brighton have also started brightly, having also picked up seven points in their first three fixtures.

Last weekend saw Graham Potter’s men put West Ham to the sword in a comfortable 2-0 away win to leave Albion fifth in the table, separated from Leeds by goal difference alone.

And as two of the top flight’s in-form sides ready themselves for a mouth-watering clash at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Sutton is predicting a tight affair on the south coast.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “Leeds have really surprised me, in a good way. Their fans are quick in letting me know I haven’t predicted a win for them, yet!

“Their new signings have bedded in - Brenden Aaronson is getting a lot of attention, while midfielders Marc Roca and Tyler Adams have shown they are decent pieces of business as well.

“These sides drew both fixtures last season and Brighton do not concede many, but I fancy them to score. However, I also think Leeds will score as well, so we will go for 1-1.”