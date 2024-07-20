Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patrick Bamford, Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober were all missing from Friday night’s friendly at Harrogate Town.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided updates on Patrick Bamford, Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober after the trio all missed Friday night’s friendly at Harrogate Town.

A knee injury kept Bamford out of the last few games of the 2023-24 season and Farke has revealed that the Whites no 9 had surgery on the issue and only returned to team training this week.

Bamford, though, is set to fly out with the rest of the squad for the team’s pre-season training camp in Germany this week along with returning loanees Aaronson and Wober. The pair, who have had busy summers on international duty, have only returned this week.

Speaking after the 3-0 win at the Exercise Stadium, Farke was asked for updates on the trio and said: “We also need them in the next weeks, there is no doubt about this. Patrick had obviously the little surgery after his injury at the end of last season and was doing lots of individual rehab work.

"He's part integrated back in team training just during this week and this game just came too early. I'm not sure, perhaps there is a chance, he will definitely travel with us to Germany and will hopefully also be able to handle the main loads in the training sessions.

"We will see if we can involve him in one of the two games perhaps. The gut feeling myself is perhaps that if is just ready for a game then it's for the final friendly but we will see. It would be great to have him perhaps for a few minutes at least in one of the two games.

“Brenden arrived yesterday after a long flight and he arrived even three days earlier than he should have arrived so you could feel he is desperate to be back and to be back on the pitch and to work but I wanted him to have at least two/two and a half weeks of holiday after he was involved in the tournament.

"He had an individual session already today, his first session will be together with the team tomorrow for the first time, he will fly with us to Germany and it's great also to have him back because he came back already after testing in good shape and he is also highly motivated so good to have him back.

"And Max will arrive tomorrow and start with some testing and then hopefully also from Sunday onwards with us with the first team on the pitch so overall important to have these lads back."