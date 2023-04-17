Bielsa has been out of work since leaving Elland Road 14 months ago, but has interviewed for other roles in the interim period, including the Athletic Club and Everton jobs.

The veteran Argentine looks set to accept a first position since his Leeds exit after reports strongly linking him with the Uruguayan national team.

Bielsa is expected to become only the second foreigner to lead La Celeste after legendary Argentine Daniel Passarella over 20 years ago. Ex-Inter Miami coach Diego Alonso was Uruguay’s last permanent manager, succeeding the experienced Óscar Tabárez who presided over a successful 15-year stint, which saw the country secure Copa America glory in 2011, a year on from finishing fourth at the FIFA World Cup.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Translator Andres Clavijo and Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United after the Premier League match between Southampton and Leeds United at St Mary's Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Uruguayan coach and current Real Valladolid manager Paulo Pezzolano has thrown his support behind the anticipated Bielsa appointment. He told ESPN: “As a coach, it is a source of pride that an elite coach arrives, as there are also elite Uruguayan coaches.

"But Bielsa's career, what he can generate in our football, I think it will be very positive. I think he's going to be all for the good, he's going to lead the way, like Tabárez did in his time.

"We can all take advantage and enjoy this new coach and support him to the death, as if he were just another Uruguayan."

Pezzolano’s outlook has not been shared by all within Uruguayan football, though. Fellow countryman Martin Lasarte – most recently head coach of the Chilean national team – stated he ‘did not like’ the idea of a foreign coach leading Los Charrúas.

Pezzolano, meanwhile, is hopeful Bielsa’s tenure can be a fruitful period for Uruguayan football: “I believe that nowadays football is not only about winning but also about manners, I believe a lot in that, and we have no choice but to support [him].

"We have to be patient, and I hope we have the patience and that the wins come when they have to come, hopefully from the first game, but if it comes after the third, fourth or fifth, it will come when it has to come.

