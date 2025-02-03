Leeds went into the weekend with a three-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places but the gap has now been extended by another two points. As Leeds absolutely walloped Cardiff City 7-0, third-placed Burnley were held to yet another goalless draw at Portsmouth, leaving Scott Parker’s Clarets five points behind the table-topping Whites.

Second-placed Sheffield United stayed within two points of Daniel Farke’s Whites as they recorded a 1-0 victory at Derby County. Burnley’s draw also offers a new chance for fourth-placed Sunderland to close in when they visit Middlesbrough on Monday night. In a clear breakaway top four, the Black Cats are three points behind Burnley but now with a game in hand.