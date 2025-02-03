Supercomputer's weird Leeds United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Sunderland verdict in new predicted final Championship table and points after Cardiff City romp

Leeds United now have a five-point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion spots – but a supercomputer has cast a weird Whites verdict in its new predicted final table and points.

Leeds went into the weekend with a three-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places but the gap has now been extended by another two points. As Leeds absolutely walloped Cardiff City 7-0, third-placed Burnley were held to yet another goalless draw at Portsmouth, leaving Scott Parker’s Clarets five points behind the table-topping Whites.

Second-placed Sheffield United stayed within two points of Daniel Farke’s Whites as they recorded a 1-0 victory at Derby County. Burnley’s draw also offers a new chance for fourth-placed Sunderland to close in when they visit Middlesbrough on Monday night. In a clear breakaway top four, the Black Cats are three points behind Burnley but now with a game in hand.

Leeds are quite clearly in pole position – especially considering the team’s goal difference – yet the supercomputer from the team at Football Web Pages is still predicting major changes over the last 16 games. In a weird verdict, here is its new final predicted table and points in reverse order from bottom to top.

Predicted points: 40.

1. 24th: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 40. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Predicted points: 42.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 42. Photo: Dan Mullan

Predicted points: 43.

3. 22nd: Hull City (relegated)

Predicted points: 43. Photo: George Wood

Predicted points: 44.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 44. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Predicted points: 49.

5. 20th: Derby County

Predicted points: 49. Photo: Nigel French

Predicted points: 50.

6. 19th: Stoke City

Predicted points: 50. Photo: Nathan Stirk

