Leeds went into the weekend having opened up a five-point gap back to second-placed Sheffield United and holding a seven-point buffer in the automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Daniel Farke’s Whites, though, have now seen their advantage at the top of the table cut back to three points after a 2-1 win for the Blades at QPR on the back of a 1-1 draw for Farke’s Whites at home to West Brom.

That result still extended the gap back to third-placed Burnley to eight points but the Clarets can now cut the deficit back to five points with a victory from Tuesday night’s game in hand at Cardiff City.

The fourth team in a clear breakaway top four, Sunderland also made inroads with Friday night’s 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday although the Black Cats are well adrift in being 11 points behind Leeds, eight behind the Blades and three behind Burnley who have a game in hand.