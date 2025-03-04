Leeds went into the weekend having opened up a five-point gap back to second-placed Sheffield United and holding a seven-point buffer in the automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.
Daniel Farke’s Whites, though, have now seen their advantage at the top of the table cut back to three points after a 2-1 win for the Blades at QPR on the back of a 1-1 draw for Farke’s Whites at home to West Brom.
That result still extended the gap back to third-placed Burnley to eight points but the Clarets can now cut the deficit back to five points with a victory from Tuesday night’s game in hand at Cardiff City.
The fourth team in a clear breakaway top four, Sunderland also made inroads with Friday night’s 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday although the Black Cats are well adrift in being 11 points behind Leeds, eight behind the Blades and three behind Burnley who have a game in hand.
Nevertheless, the picture has changed and the supercomputer provided by the team at Football Web Pages has now cast a very close call new Whites verdict in its new predicted final table and points. Here is their full new run down in reverse order.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.