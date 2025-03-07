Supercomputer's surprising new Leeds United call amid Burnley boost and fresh Sheffield United chance in changed predicted final Championship table and points

Published 7th Mar 2025
The picture has changed at the top of the Championship table – and a supercomputer has made a surprising fresh Leeds United call in its new predicted final table and points.

On the back of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to West Brom, Championship leaders Leeds saw second-placed Sheffield United eat into their lead and now third-placed Burnley have followed suit. Chris Wilder’s Blades moved to within three points of Daniel Farke’s Whites through last weekend’s 2-1 win at QPR and Burnley then got their chance on Tuesday night.

Scott Parker’s Clarets lined up for their midweek clash at Cardiff City sat eight points behind Leeds but with the contest acting as a game in hand. A 2-1 success now has them just five points behind Farke’s men who could now be closed upon again on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds must wait until Sunday lunchtime’s clash at Portsmouth for their next fixture, playing after both the Clarets and Blades who both have Saturday afternoon games in which they could close right up on Farke’s table-topping Whites.

Burnley can get to within two points of Farke’s Whites with a victory from Saturday’s hosting of Luton Town. Second-placed Sheffield United, meanwhile, will draw level on points with Leeds with a win from their Saturday afternoon visit of Preston North End to Bramall Lane.

It’s already tighter at the top, and it could be even tighter come Saturday evening. Now, the supercomputer provided by the team at Football Web Pages made a very big fresh Whites call in its new predicted final table and points. Here is their full new run down in reverse order.

