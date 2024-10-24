Leeds United have won back-to-back Championship games as they returned from the latest international break in fine form. The Whites beat promotion rivals Sheffield United 2-0 at Elland Road last Friday night and followed that up with a 2-1 home win over Watford.

They had to wait until the second half for both of their goals against the Blades while they raced into a two-goal lead against the Hornets. They were stung with a Watford goal early in the second half but managed the game well to clinch all three points. The result leaves them third after 11 games. They are level on points with Burnley in second and three behind league leaders Sunderland.

Up next is a trip to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon before they host Plymouth Argyle at the start of November. Games against Millwall and Queens Park Rangers follow before the final international break of the calendar year. Following the latest round of games, CSDB.gg have fired up their Championship supercomputer to forecast how the final table might look come the end of the season. Any surprises here?