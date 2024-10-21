Sheffield United arrived for Friday night’s clash at Elland Road as the division’s sole remaining unbeaten team but goals from Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph gave Leeds an impressive 2-0 success which allowed them to leapfrog the Blades on goal difference.
Leeds temporarily moved second and level on points with leaders Sunderland but both Sunderland and Burnley then took victories from their weekend games. Burnley, 2-0 winners at Sheffield Wednesday, briefly went top and two points ahead of Leeds but Sunderland then resumed leadership of the division with Sunday’s 1-0 triumph at Hull City.
After ten games of the new campaign, Sunderland lead the way on 22 points, one ahead of second-placed Burnley who are two ahead of both third-placed Leeds and fourth-placed Sheffield United. It’s all led to the team at Football Web Pages making a new prediction on how this season will finish via their supercomputer and here is a full rundown of their staggering new verdict which features some eye-watering points tallies.
