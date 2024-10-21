Supercomputer's staggering Leeds United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Sunderland verdict in new predicted final Championship table and points

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 21st Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
Leeds United have delivered a big blow to a key promotion rival – and a supercomputer has cast a staggering new verdict on the Championship’s final predicted finishing positions and points.

Sheffield United arrived for Friday night’s clash at Elland Road as the division’s sole remaining unbeaten team but goals from Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph gave Leeds an impressive 2-0 success which allowed them to leapfrog the Blades on goal difference.

Leeds temporarily moved second and level on points with leaders Sunderland but both Sunderland and Burnley then took victories from their weekend games. Burnley, 2-0 winners at Sheffield Wednesday, briefly went top and two points ahead of Leeds but Sunderland then resumed leadership of the division with Sunday’s 1-0 triumph at Hull City.

After ten games of the new campaign, Sunderland lead the way on 22 points, one ahead of second-placed Burnley who are two ahead of both third-placed Leeds and fourth-placed Sheffield United. It’s all led to the team at Football Web Pages making a new prediction on how this season will finish via their supercomputer and here is a full rundown of their staggering new verdict which features some eye-watering points tallies.

Predicted points: 23.

1. 24th: Portsmouth (relegated)

Predicted points: 23. Photo: Rhianna Chadwick

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 43.

2. 23rd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Predicted points: 43. Photo: Tom Dulat

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 49.

3. 22nd: Coventry City (relegated)

Predicted points: 49. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 51.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 51. Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 54.

5. 20th: Luton Town

Predicted points: 54. Photo: Joe Giddens

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 55.

6. 19th: Bristol City

Predicted points: 55. Photo: Bradley Collyer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSheffield UnitedChampionshipBurnleyBladesElland RoadPascal StruijkSheffield Wednesday
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice