Supercomputer's sensational new Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Coventry City and Watford ending in fresh predicted final Championship table and points

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:11 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 11:55 BST
Leeds United’s advantage in the automatic promotion places has been cut – after which a supercomputer is forecasting a sensational Whites ending in its new predicted final Championship table and points.

Daniel Farke’s top-of-the-table Whites went into the weekend with a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places ahead of third-placed Burnley but the Clarets cut the gap with Friday night’s 4-0 triumph at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds, though, who have a far superior goal difference, now have a game in hand which presents itself with Monday night’s huge showdown against second-placed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The weekend also saw another Whites boost arrive as fourth-placed Sunderland blew their lines in falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Hull City. The fourth team in a clear breakaway top four, the Black Cats remain ten points adrift of Leeds but now having played an extra game.

There is then a nine-point gap back to both fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers who are just one point ahead of Frank Lampard’s improving Coventry City who have won six of their last seven.

Leeds, though, remain the team to catch, albeit with the gap that matters most down to four points. After the weekend’s fresh twists, the team at CasinoHawks have used their supercomputer to produce a new predicted final Championship table and points.

The table represents the model's prediction of the final standings at the end of the season. It incorporates any actual results that have occurred so far if any and predicts the exact scores for the remaining games to compile a final league table. The position matrix is generated by simulating the entire season 10,000 times.

Featuring a sensational new Leeds ending and points tally plus a huge ninth-placed Watford change, here is the full new rundown from bottom to top.

To see the CasinoHawks website visit HERE

Predicted points: 40.

1. 24th: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 40. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 40.

2. 23rd: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 40. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 41.

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 41. Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 47.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 47. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 48.

5. 20th: Portsmouth

Predicted points: 48. Photo: Andrew Matthews

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 50.

6. 19th: Hull City

Predicted points: 50. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WatfordBurnleySunderlandSheffield UnitedCoventry CityBlackburn Rovers
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice