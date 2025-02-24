Daniel Farke’s top-of-the-table Whites went into the weekend with a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places ahead of third-placed Burnley but the Clarets cut the gap with Friday night’s 4-0 triumph at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds, though, who have a far superior goal difference, now have a game in hand which presents itself with Monday night’s huge showdown against second-placed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The weekend also saw another Whites boost arrive as fourth-placed Sunderland blew their lines in falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Hull City. The fourth team in a clear breakaway top four, the Black Cats remain ten points adrift of Leeds but now having played an extra game.

There is then a nine-point gap back to both fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers who are just one point ahead of Frank Lampard’s improving Coventry City who have won six of their last seven.

Leeds, though, remain the team to catch, albeit with the gap that matters most down to four points. After the weekend’s fresh twists, the team at CasinoHawks have used their supercomputer to produce a new predicted final Championship table and points.

The table represents the model's prediction of the final standings at the end of the season. It incorporates any actual results that have occurred so far if any and predicts the exact scores for the remaining games to compile a final league table. The position matrix is generated by simulating the entire season 10,000 times.

Featuring a sensational new Leeds ending and points tally plus a huge ninth-placed Watford change, here is the full new rundown from bottom to top.