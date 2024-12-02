Leeds arrived for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Blackburn Rovers having dropped to second place but knowing that a victory would send them back into pole position. Sheffield United moved top with Friday night’s 1-0 triumph at home to Sunderland which left the Blades three points ahead of Leeds but with Farke’s side having a better goal difference and a game in hand.

Leeds, though, crumbled at Ewood Park as they fell to a 1-0 defeat amid fresh big boosts for not just the Blades but also key promotion rivals Burney and Middlesbrough. Burnley began the day just two points behind the Whites in third place but knocked Leeds out of the division’s automatic promotion places through a 2-0 success at Stoke City.

That meant Leeds dropping down to third place – one point behind the Clarets and two points ahead of Sunderland but now only five points ahead of fifth-placed Middlesbrough and sixth-placed Watford. Boro gave their promotion hopes another boost with Saturday’s 3-1 triumph at home to Hull City.