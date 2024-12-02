Supercomputer's new predicted final Championship table and points after Leeds United defeat at Blackburn with eye-watering Burnley verdict and big Sheffield United change

A big Leeds United blow has been dealt amid big new boosts for key rivals – and a supercomputer has delivered an eye-watering verdict in its new predicted final table and points.

Leeds arrived for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Blackburn Rovers having dropped to second place but knowing that a victory would send them back into pole position. Sheffield United moved top with Friday night’s 1-0 triumph at home to Sunderland which left the Blades three points ahead of Leeds but with Farke’s side having a better goal difference and a game in hand.

Leeds, though, crumbled at Ewood Park as they fell to a 1-0 defeat amid fresh big boosts for not just the Blades but also key promotion rivals Burney and Middlesbrough. Burnley began the day just two points behind the Whites in third place but knocked Leeds out of the division’s automatic promotion places through a 2-0 success at Stoke City.

That meant Leeds dropping down to third place – one point behind the Clarets and two points ahead of Sunderland but now only five points ahead of fifth-placed Middlesbrough and sixth-placed Watford. Boro gave their promotion hopes another boost with Saturday’s 3-1 triumph at home to Hull City.

The weekend’s fresh twists have all led to big changes from the supercomputer at Football Web Pages in its new predicted final table and points. Here is the full new run down from bottom to top.

Predicted points: 32.

1. 24th: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Predicted points: 32. Photo: Alex Livesey

Predicted points: 33.

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Predicted points: 33. Photo: Dan Istitene

Predicted points: 45.

3. 22nd: Hull City (relegated)

Predicted points: 45. Photo: Ed Sykes

Predicted points: 47.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 47. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Predicted points: 49.

5. 20th: Coventry City

Predicted points: 49. Photo: George Wood

Predicted points: 51.

6. 19th: Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 51. Photo: Adam Davy

