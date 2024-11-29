Leeds, though, reclaimed top spot with the fresh big boost of Wednesday night’s 3-0 win at home to Luton Town which left the Whites in pole position on goal difference ahead of second-placed Sheffield United. Daniel Farke’s Whites also now have a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley and fourth-placed Sunderland. Something will also have to give on Friday night as Sheffield United and Sunderland clash in the division’s evening kick-off at Bramall Lane. Leeds then visit eighth-placed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday in a 1.30pm kick-off before Burnley head to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon. The fresh twists and turns have all led to big changes from the supercomputer at Football Web Pages its new predicted final table and points. Here is the full new run down from bottom to top.