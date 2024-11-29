Supercomputer's new Leeds United and Burnley verdict with huge Sheffield United, Sunderland changes in predicted final Championship table and points

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 16:56 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 17:12 BST
Leeds United sit top for the first time this season – but a monster change with Burnley is the standout feature in a supercomputer’s new predicted final table and points.

Leeds moved top of the division for the first time this season through Sunday’s last-gasp 4-3 victory at Swansea City but dropped down to fourth place after Tuesday’s results involving Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland.

Leeds, though, reclaimed top spot with the fresh big boost of Wednesday night’s 3-0 win at home to Luton Town which left the Whites in pole position on goal difference ahead of second-placed Sheffield United. Daniel Farke’s Whites also now have a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley and fourth-placed Sunderland. Something will also have to give on Friday night as Sheffield United and Sunderland clash in the division’s evening kick-off at Bramall Lane. Leeds then visit eighth-placed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday in a 1.30pm kick-off before Burnley head to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon. The fresh twists and turns have all led to big changes from the supercomputer at Football Web Pages its new predicted final table and points. Here is the full new run down from bottom to top.

Predicted points: 29.

1. 24th: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Predicted points: 29. Photo: George Wood

Predicted points: 33.

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Predicted points: 33. Photo: Dan Istitene

Predicted points: 43.

3. 22nd: Hull City (relegated)

Predicted points: 43. Photo: Ed Sykes

Predicted points: 45.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 45. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Predicted points: 50.

5. 20th: Preston North End

Predicted points: 50. Photo: Alex Livesey

Predicted points: 51.

6. 19th: Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 51. Photo: Adam Davy

