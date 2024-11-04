Daniel Farke’s Whites approached the weekend sat third and five points behind leaders Sunderland but they ended it one point clear in the division’s second automatic promotion place and just three points behind leaders Sunderland.

A helping of triple boosts began with Leeds readily brushing aside Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle side in a 3-0 victory at Elland Road as Sunderland were held to a goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers. Burnley, who began the weekend in second place, then suffered a 1-0 defeat at Millwall the following day, leaving the Clarets two points behind Sheffield United who moved third with Saturday’s 2-0 triumph at Blackburn Rovers. The Blades are now Leeds’ nearest pursuers.