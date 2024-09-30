Leeds approached Saturday’s hosting of Coventry City having climbed up to sixth place but still four points adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion spot occupied by Sunderland. Leeds began the day five points behind leaders West Brom but a 3-0 win for Farke’s side was coupled with blows for both West Brom and Sunderland who both fell to defeats.

West Brom suffered a 3-2 reverse at Sheffield Wednesday in one of the day’s lunchtime kick-offs and Sunderland then fell to a 2-1 defeat at Watford as Leeds were beating Coventry. As part of further Whites boosts, promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United were also held to draws, the Clarets involved in a goalless stalemate at Oxford United and the Blades also seeing their clash at Portsmouth fail to produce a single goal.