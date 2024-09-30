Supercomputer's Leeds United finishing position and points in new predicted final Championship table after Coventry City triumph with West Brom, Middlesbrough shocks

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 30th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Leeds United have another victory under their belts – and a supercomputer has cast a fresh verdict on the team’s Championship finishing position and points.

Leeds approached Saturday’s hosting of Coventry City having climbed up to sixth place but still four points adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion spot occupied by Sunderland. Leeds began the day five points behind leaders West Brom but a 3-0 win for Farke’s side was coupled with blows for both West Brom and Sunderland who both fell to defeats.

West Brom suffered a 3-2 reverse at Sheffield Wednesday in one of the day’s lunchtime kick-offs and Sunderland then fell to a 2-1 defeat at Watford as Leeds were beating Coventry. As part of further Whites boosts, promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United were also held to draws, the Clarets involved in a goalless stalemate at Oxford United and the Blades also seeing their clash at Portsmouth fail to produce a single goal.

Leeds have only moved up one position in the Championship table but now find themselves just one point behind second-placed Sunderland and two points behind leaders West Brom. After seven games of the new campaign, it’s all led to a fresh predicted final table and points via the supercomputer at Football Web Pages. Here, in reverse order, is the full rundown which includes Middlesbrough and West Brom shocks.

Predicted points: 10.

1. 24th: Cardiff City (relegated)

Predicted points: 10. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Predicted points: 19.

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Predicted points: 19. Photo: Steven Paston

Predicted points: 30.

3. 22nd: Preston North End (relegated)

Predicted points: 30. Photo: Richard Sellers

Predicted points: 38.

4. 21st: Stoke City

Predicted points: 38. Photo: Nick Potts

Predicted points: 44.

5. 20th: Coventry City

Predicted points: 44. Photo: Ian Hodgson

Predicted points: 44.

6. 19th: Luton Town

Predicted points: 44. Photo: Bradley Collyer

