Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of Millwall offered Leeds the chance to reclaim top spot and kick clear of key automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley after Tuesday’s results. The Blades, Clarets and also fourth-placed Sunderland were all held to draws on Tuesday and Leeds took full advantage by recording a 2-0 win against Millwall which allowed them to jump from second and back into first.

With just nine games left, Daniel Farke’s Whites are now two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United in pole position and four points ahead of third-placed Burnley as part of a new cushion in the division's automatic promotion places. Sunderland are a further six points back in fourth place but the supercomputer from the team at Football Web Pages expects the final table to look very different.