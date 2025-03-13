Supercomputer's incredible new Leeds United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Sunderland ending in fresh predicted final Championship table and points with huge Coventry City, Bristol City changes

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 11:27 BST
Leeds United again have clear daylight at the top of the division – and a supercomputer is now predicting an incredible Whites ending in its new predicted final Championship table and points.

Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of Millwall offered Leeds the chance to reclaim top spot and kick clear of key automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley after Tuesday’s results. The Blades, Clarets and also fourth-placed Sunderland were all held to draws on Tuesday and Leeds took full advantage by recording a 2-0 win against Millwall which allowed them to jump from second and back into first.

With just nine games left, Daniel Farke’s Whites are now two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United in pole position and four points ahead of third-placed Burnley as part of a new cushion in the division's automatic promotion places. Sunderland are a further six points back in fourth place but the supercomputer from the team at Football Web Pages expects the final table to look very different.

Featuring an incredible new Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United, here is the supercomputer’s new predicted final table and points in reverse order.

Predicted points: 39.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 39. Photo: Aaron Chown

Predicted points: 44.

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 44. Photo: Marc Atkins

Predicted points: 47.

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Predicted points: 47. Photo: Alex Livesey

Predicted points: 48.

4. 21st: Oxford United

Predicted points: 48. Photo: Cameron Howard

Predicted points: 48.

5. 20th: Stoke City

Predicted points: 48. Photo: Richard Pelham

Predicted points: 48.

6. 19th: Derby County

Predicted points: 48. Photo: Gareth Copley

