Supercomputer's huge new Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley ending twist after Luton draw in fresh predicted final Championship table and points with incredible Middlesbrough, Coventry City, Bristol City forecast

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 6th Apr 2025, 17:05 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2025, 17:28 BST
Big changes have presented themselves at the top of the Championship table – and a supercomputer has made a big new Leeds United call in its fresh fresh predicted final table and points.

Leeds began the weekend sat in the division’s second automatic promotion spot but only ahead of third-placed Burnley on goal difference. The Whites and Clarets were then both in action in Saturday lunchtime kick-offs. As Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw at Luton, Burnley rocketed into top spot with a 2-1 victory at Coventry City, moving one point above Sheffield United who dropped to second and two points clear of Leeds who dropped to third. Sheffield United, though, were left with a game in hand and had the opportunity to reclaim top spot in their 3pm kick-off at Oxford United. Yet the Blades fell to a surprising 1-0 defeat which left Chris Wilder’s side second, one point behind Burnley and only one point ahead of Farke’s Whites. The results also allowed fourth-placed Sunderland to make ground, the Black Cats winning 1-0 at West Brom and now only seven points behind Leeds with six games left. Following the weekend’s fresh twists, the supercomputer from the team at FootballWebPages has unveiled its new predicted final table and points, forecasting a huge ending twist with a big Leeds, Blades, Burnley battle call.Here is the full new rundown in reverse order.

Predicted points: 41.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 41. Photo: Paul Harding

Predicted points: 48 (relegated on goal difference).

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 48 (relegated on goal difference). Photo: Marc Atkins

Predicted points: 48 (relegated on goal difference).

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Predicted points: 48 (relegated on goal difference). Photo: Alex Livesey

Predicted points: 48 (staying up on goal difference).

4. 21st: Derby County

Predicted points: 48 (staying up on goal difference). Photo: Gareth Copley

Predicted points: 50.

5. 20th: Oxford United

Predicted points: 50. Photo: Cameron Howard

Predicted points: 50.

6. 19th: Stoke City

Predicted points: 50. Photo: Richard Pelham

