Leeds began the weekend sat in the division’s second automatic promotion spot but only ahead of third-placed Burnley on goal difference. The Whites and Clarets were then both in action in Saturday lunchtime kick-offs. As Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw at Luton, Burnley rocketed into top spot with a 2-1 victory at Coventry City, moving one point above Sheffield United who dropped to second and two points clear of Leeds who dropped to third. Sheffield United, though, were left with a game in hand and had the opportunity to reclaim top spot in their 3pm kick-off at Oxford United. Yet the Blades fell to a surprising 1-0 defeat which left Chris Wilder’s side second, one point behind Burnley and only one point ahead of Farke’s Whites. The results also allowed fourth-placed Sunderland to make ground, the Black Cats winning 1-0 at West Brom and now only seven points behind Leeds with six games left. Following the weekend’s fresh twists, the supercomputer from the team at FootballWebPages has unveiled its new predicted final table and points, forecasting a huge ending twist with a big Leeds, Blades, Burnley battle call.Here is the full new rundown in reverse order.