Daniel Farke’s Whites needed to win at The Den in order to climb back into the division’s automatic promotion places and back above Sheffield United who moved second with Tuesday night’s last-gasp 2-1 success at Bristol City.

Victory for the Blades left them two points ahead of Leeds who dropped to third but with the Wednesday night clash at Millwall presenting a game in hand. Leeds, though, blew their lines in falling to a 1-0 defeat which offered leaders Sunderland the chance to move six points ahead of Leeds with victory in the 8pm kick-off at Preston North End.

The Lilywhites held the Black Cats to a goalless draw which acted as light relief for Leeds, albeit Farke’s side slipped a further point behind the table toppers who are now four points ahead of them.

Third-placed Leeds are also in danger of now dropping to fourth, the Whites just three points ahead of fourth-placed Burnley who take in their game in hand at West Brom on Thursday night. A win by three goals for Scott Parker’s side would send the Clarets third.