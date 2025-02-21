Supercomputer's gobsmacking Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland change in new predicted final Championship table and points

By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 21st Feb 2025, 17:29 BST
Leeds United have opened up new gaps at the top of the Championship – but a supercomputer is forecasting a huge change in its new predicted final table and points.

Championship frontrunners Leeds must wait until Monday night for the next game in their promotion quest through the huge showdown against second-placed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Daniel Farke’s Whites sit two points clear of Sheffield United at the top of the division and Leeds have a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Sunderland are then another three points further back in fourth place as part of a clear breakaway top four in the race for the two automatic promotion spots.

Leeds are quite clearly in pole position – especially considering the team’s goal difference – yet the supercomputer from the team at Football Web Pages is still predicting major changes over the last 13 games. Here is its new final predicted table and points in reverse order from bottom to top.

Predicted points: 37.

1. 24th: Luton Town (relegted)

Predicted points: 37. Photo: Zac Goodwin

Predicted points: 45.

2. 23rd: Hull City (relegated)

Predicted points: 45. Photo: George Wood

Predicted points: 46.

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 46. Photo: Dan Mullan

Predicted points: 46.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 46. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Predicted points: 48.

5. 20th: Oxford United

Predicted points: 48. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Predicted points: 48.

6. 19th: Derby County

Predicted points: 48. Photo: Nigel French

