Supercomputer's big Leeds United and Sheffield United changes in new predicted final Championship table and points with incredible Burnley verdict

Second-placed Leeds went into Saturday lunchtime’s clash at Preston North End with a three-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots and just a point behind leaders Sheffield United. Leeds, though, were the only team in the top five not to win at the weekend as their clash at Deepdale ended in a 1-1 draw. After 21 games of the season, Leeds now find themselves three points behind the table-topping Blades and only one point above third-placed Burnley. The Whites are just two points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland who would be joined on 40 points by fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers if the Ewood Park side win their game in hand. Upon the picture changing, it’s all led to the supercomputer from Football Web Pages casting a very different Leeds verdict in its new predicted final table and points. Here is the full new rundown in reverse order.