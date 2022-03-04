Jesse Marsch takes charge of the Whites for the first time this weekend.

Leeds United come up against Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime knowing that anything other than a win could see them finish the current round of Premier League fixtures in the bottom three.

The Whites are currently two points clear of the relegation zone, with nearest rivals Burnley and Everton facing Chelsea and Tottenham respectively.

All eyes will be on the King Power Stadium for Jesse Marsch first game in charge of the club too.

The American has been drafted in to replace the ever-popular Marcelo Bielsa, and faces the immediate test of a looming relegation battle.

But how will Leeds get on this weekend?

We’ve taken a look at the latest predictions from stats gurus FiveThirtyEight to find out...

Leicester City vs Leeds United - Saturday 12.30pm Home win: 49% Away win: 29% Draw: 22%

