Leeds United have signed off the World Cup break sitting two points clear of the drop zone – and a supercomputer has cast a fresh prediction as to how the Premier League season will now conclude for the Whites.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final Premier League table will look come next May. Their predictions are continually refreshed and this is where they now have Leeds finishing and with how many points following the weekend’s final round of games before the six-week break before the World Cup.

Jesse Marsch’s Whites will return to action with the home clash against Manchester City on Wednesday, December 28 and FiveThirtyEight give Leeds just an 11 per cent chance of taking all three points. A victory for Pep Guardiola’s side is rated a 74 per cent probability with a 15 per cent chance of a draw.

Leeds then travel to Newcastle United on New Year’s Day and another Whites defeat is envisaged with the Magpies given a 61 per cent chance of ending the year with a win. Marsch’s side are given an 18 per cent chance of taking all three points with a 21 per cent probability of a draw.

The Whites then end their Festive fixtures with a home clash against West Ham United on Wednesday, January 4 and FiveThirtyEight marginally prefer the prospects of the Hammers who are given a 38 per cent chance of leaving Elland Road with all three points. A victory for the hosts is rated a 36 per cent probability with a 26 per cent chance about the draw.

That all suggests a pretty barren return over Christmas and new year for a side sat in 15th place and two points above the drop zone but with a game in hand. But how does the supercomputer think the table will look come the end of next May? Here, we take a look, together with each team’s predicted points tally including a huge gap below the top eight and a dramatic relegation conclusion.

1. 1st - Manchester City Predicted points tally: 84. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. 2nd - Arsenal Predicted points tally: 81. Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

3. 3rd - Liverpool Predicted points tally: 69. Photo: Andrew Powell Photo Sales

4. 4th - Manchester United Predicted points tally: 68. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales