Leeds United have received a quadruple boost in their quest for Premier League survival and a supercomputer has made a fresh prediction about the club’s finishing position and points tally.

The four teams below Leeds in the Premier League table all suffered defeats at the weekend ahead of United’s return to action on Monday night at home to Liverpool. Rock-bottom Southampton, second-bottom Leicester City, third-bottom Nottingham Forest and fourth-bottom Everton all failed to pick up a point, leaving Leeds fifth-bottom and two points clear of the drop zone.

There were, though, wins for Crystal Palace, Wolves and Bournemouth plus a point for West Ham United, all of which has led to a fresh final predicted table from the supercomputer at FiveThirtyEight.

After every game, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final standings will present themselves.

FiveThirtyEight believe that Leeds will fall to another defeat in Monday night’s clash against Liverpool who are given a 60 per cent chance of leaving Elland Road with a victory. A Leeds win is rated a probability of 21 per cent with 20 per cent about the draw. As far as the rest of the season goes, this is where the super computer from FiveThirtyEight thinks Leeds will end up and with how many points.

1 . 1st - Manchester City Predicted points tally: 88. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . 2nd - Arsenal Predicted points tally: 87. Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales

3 . 3rd - Manchester United Predicted points tally: 73. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . 4th - Newcastle United Predicted points tally: 70. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales