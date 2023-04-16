News you can trust since 1890
Supercomputer predicts new Leeds United Premier League finishing position, points tally and Liverpool result plus fresh Leicester City and Everton forecasts after twists

Leeds United have received a quadruple boost in their quest for Premier League survival and a supercomputer has made a fresh prediction about the club’s finishing position and points tally.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 16th Apr 2023, 18:45 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 19:52 BST

The four teams below Leeds in the Premier League table all suffered defeats at the weekend ahead of United’s return to action on Monday night at home to Liverpool. Rock-bottom Southampton, second-bottom Leicester City, third-bottom Nottingham Forest and fourth-bottom Everton all failed to pick up a point, leaving Leeds fifth-bottom and two points clear of the drop zone.

There were, though, wins for Crystal Palace, Wolves and Bournemouth plus a point for West Ham United, all of which has led to a fresh final predicted table from the supercomputer at FiveThirtyEight.

After every game, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final standings will present themselves.

FiveThirtyEight believe that Leeds will fall to another defeat in Monday night’s clash against Liverpool who are given a 60 per cent chance of leaving Elland Road with a victory. A Leeds win is rated a probability of 21 per cent with 20 per cent about the draw. As far as the rest of the season goes, this is where the super computer from FiveThirtyEight thinks Leeds will end up and with how many points.

Predicted points tally: 88.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Predicted points tally: 88.

Predicted points tally: 87.

2. 2nd - Arsenal

Predicted points tally: 87.

Predicted points tally: 73.

3. 3rd - Manchester United

Predicted points tally: 73.

Predicted points tally: 70.

4. 4th - Newcastle United

Predicted points tally: 70.

