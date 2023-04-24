Leeds United now find themselves just one point clear of the Premier League relegation zone and a supercomputer has cast a fresh prediction on the club’s finishing position and points tally.

Leeds suffered a third defeat on the spin in Saturday’s clash at Fulham which ended in a 2-1 defeat and left Javi Gracia’s side fifth-bottom ahead of Tuesday night’s monster Elland Road showdown against relegation rivals Leicester City.

The Foxes began the weekend in the drop zone but jumped out of the bottom three and to within a point and a place of Leeds through Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Wolves in new boss Dean Smith’s first home game in charge.

Everton, meanwhile, who have now dropped into the bottom three, still moved a point closer to the Whites through a goalless draw at Crystal Palace which has also left the Toffees third-bottom but still only one point behind the Whites.

There is then another point back to second-bottom Nottingham Forest following a 3-2 loss at Liverpool for Steve Cooper’s side whilst bottom of the table Southampton are another three points adrift despite Friday night’s 3-3 draw at Arsenal whose title hopes took another blow through failing to beat the Saints.

Looking up the table, 15th-placed Bournemouth suffered a 4-0 reverse at home to West Ham United in one of Sunday’s two games but the Cherries are still four points ahead of Leeds who are five behind both 14th-placed Wolves and 13th-placed West Ham United – the latter of whom also have a game in hand.

After every game, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final standings will present themselves.

FiveThirtyEight marginally prefer the chance of Leeds to Leicester in Tuesday night’s showdown against the Foxes as a Whites win is rated a probability of 39 per cent. But victory for Leicester is seen as a 37 per cent chance with 24 per cent on offer about the draw.

As far as the rest of the season goes, this is where the super computer from FiveThirtyEight thinks Leeds will end up and with how many points.

