Leeds have not played since falling to a 5-2 defeat at Brentford at the start of the month, after which the Whites saw their fixtures at home to Nottingham Forest and away at arch rivals Manchester United postponed.

The Premier League postponed both fixtures in the aftermath of the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II as the Forest game was shelved as part of a blanket postponement of all games as a mark of a respect to Her Majesty.

Top-flight action then resumed the following weekend but Leeds saw their fixture against the Red Devils postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s State Funeral the following day.

There were concerns over the number of officers Greater Manchester Police would have at their disposal and Leeds will not play until October due to the current two-week international break.

But Marsch’s side are predicted to return with a win from the visit of Aston Villa on the afternoon of Sunday, October 2 in the view of the supercomputer from FiveThirtyEight.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches, and how the final Premier League table will look come next May.

Leeds are given a 39 per cent chance of beating Villa who are considered to have a 36 per cent chance themselves of leaving with all three points.

The draw is rated a 29 per cent probability.

FiveThirtyEight have also revised their predicted finishing positions and points tallies after last weekend’s games and this is how everything is expected to pan out for the Whites.

