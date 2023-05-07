Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
50 minutes ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
1 hour ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
4 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
23 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Supercomputer predicts new Leeds United Premier League finishing position and points tally after Man City result plus Newcastle United result and fresh Everton, Leicester City and Southampton forecasts

Leeds United were beaten by just a single goal in Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge at title-chasing Manchester City – and a supercomputer has cast a fresh prediction on the club’s final finishing position and points tally.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 7th May 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 15:27 BST

After every game, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final Premier League standings will present themselves.

Saturday’s defeat at the Etihad left Leeds fourth-bottom and only outside of the division’s drop zone on goal difference but having played one game more than the three sides below them. For Leeds, next weekend’s hosting of third-placed Newcastle United is next and the Whites are given a 23 per cent chance of sealing a victory. The draw is rated a probability of 21 per cent with a 55 per cent chance of an away win for the Magpies.

That all points to a victory for Eddie Howe’s side and this is the position in which Five Thirty Eight’s supercomputer now thinks Leeds will end up in and with how many points.

Predicted points tally: 91.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Predicted points tally: 91. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales
Predicted points tally: 85.

2. 2nd - Arsenal

Predicted points tally: 85. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Photo Sales
Predicted points tally: 74.

3. 3rd - Newcastle United

Predicted points tally: 74. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Predicted points tally: 72.

4. 4th - Manchester United

Predicted points tally: 72. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Man CityLeicester CityEvertonSouthamptonPremier LeagueNewcastle UnitedSam Allardyce