After every game, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final Premier League standings will present themselves.

Saturday’s defeat at the Etihad left Leeds fourth-bottom and only outside of the division’s drop zone on goal difference but having played one game more than the three sides below them. For Leeds, next weekend’s hosting of third-placed Newcastle United is next and the Whites are given a 23 per cent chance of sealing a victory. The draw is rated a probability of 21 per cent with a 55 per cent chance of an away win for the Magpies.