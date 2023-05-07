Supercomputer predicts new Leeds United Premier League finishing position and points tally after Man City result plus Newcastle United result and fresh Everton, Leicester City and Southampton forecasts
Leeds United were beaten by just a single goal in Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge at title-chasing Manchester City – and a supercomputer has cast a fresh prediction on the club’s final finishing position and points tally.
After every game, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final Premier League standings will present themselves.
Saturday’s defeat at the Etihad left Leeds fourth-bottom and only outside of the division’s drop zone on goal difference but having played one game more than the three sides below them. For Leeds, next weekend’s hosting of third-placed Newcastle United is next and the Whites are given a 23 per cent chance of sealing a victory. The draw is rated a probability of 21 per cent with a 55 per cent chance of an away win for the Magpies.
That all points to a victory for Eddie Howe’s side and this is the position in which Five Thirty Eight’s supercomputer now thinks Leeds will end up in and with how many points.