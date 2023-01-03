Jesse Marsch’s side returned to league action after the season’s World Cup break with Wednesday night’s hosting of Manchester City in which the Whites fell to a 3-1 defeat. Leeds, though, picked up a boost from their New Year’s Eve trip to high-flying Newcastle United who were strong favourites but had to settle for a point as Marsch’s men left with a goalless draw.

The result took Leeds up to 14th place and the Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have now cast their fresh verdict on where Leeds will end up and with how many points plus a prediction of how Wednesday night’s Elland Road clash against West Ham United will go.

FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final Premier League table will look come next May. Leeds are given a 37 per cent chance of beating the fourth-bottom Hammers for whom an away win is also rated a 37 per cent probability. That suggests a draw, at 26 per cent, is seen as very likely. In the view of FiveThirtyEight, this is where Leeds feature and on how many points in FiveThirtyEight’s new predicted Premier League finishes including a shock at the top.