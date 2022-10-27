Jesse Marsch’s Whites suffered their fourth defeat on the spin in last weekend’s Elland Road clash against Fulham who departed LS11 with a 3-2 victory, a result which left the hosts in the the division’s relegation zone. United will be back in action on Saturday night at Liverpool and the supercomputer from FiveThirtyEight does not hold much hope for Leeds at Anfield.

The data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches, and a continually updated forecast of how the final Premier League table will look come next May.

Leeds are given just an eight per cent chance of winning at Liverpool for whom a home victory is rated a probability of 78 per cent. United are only given a 14 per cent shout of taking a draw by the FiveThirtyEight supercomputer which has cast a fresh prediction of United’s finishing position and points tally.

Leeds stayed up on just 38 points last season and this is how the data experts think this season will now conclude. The data experts had Leeds down for a predicted 13th-placed finish on 42 points ahead of the recent trip to Leicester City but the forecast has dramatically changed after defeat to both the Foxes and Fulham since.

