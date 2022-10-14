Leeds began their third season back in the Premier League in impressive fashion by taking seven points out from their first three games but Jesse Marsch’s Whites suffered a fresh blow last weekend in falling to a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

The Whites sit 14th in the table but still only three points behind eighth-placed Bournemouth and with a game in hand. But Leeds are just three points clear of the drop zone having taken just two points from a last possible 15 via the draws at home to Everton and Aston Villa.

United’s last win came back in August via the impressive 3-0 victory at home to Chelsea and United’s ninth game of the season now takes in the visit of league leaders Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of this weekend’s action, the supercomputer from FiveThirtyEight has cast a fresh verdict on both how this season will end up and this weekend’s games.

The data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches, and how the final Premier League table will look come next May. Leeds are given just a 21 per cent chance of beating Arsenal who are seen to have a 58 per cent probability of leaving Elland Road with a victory. The draw is rated a 22 per cent chance and here, ahead of this weekend’s games, is where Leeds are now predicted to finish and with how many points plus a cruel blow at the bottom.

