A supercomputer has cast a fresh verdict on Leeds United’s predicted finishing position and points tally following fresh blows for two of the club’s relegation-battling rivals.

Leeds will take on arch rivals Manchester United for the second time in five days on Sunday in a 2pm kick-off at Elland Road. The Whites will be looking to build on Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford what was the first game following Jesse Marsch’s sacking and Saturday’s results were reasonably kind to the now fourth-bottom Whites.

Bottom of the league Southampton suffered a particularly crushing blow in falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to fellow relegation battlers Wolves who battled back from being both a goal and a man down. Nottingham Forest also suffered a 2-0 defeat at Fulham but it was not all rosy with West Ham United taking a point from a 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea and Leicester City trouncing visiting Tottenham Hotspur 4-1. Second-bottom Bournemouth then bagged a point in Saturday’s evening game through a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

After every game, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final Premier League table will look come next May. FiveThirtyEight don’t hold much hope for Leeds in Sunday’s clash against the Red Devils who are given a 50 per cent chance of a victory.

A Leeds win is rated just a 27 per cent probability with 23 per cent about the draw. When it comes to their revised prediction for the season as a whole, this is where Leeds are now expected to finish and with how many points.

1 . 1st - Arsenal Predicted points tally: 82. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

2 . 2nd - Manchester City Predicted points tally: 81. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3 . 3rd - Manchester United Predicted points tally: 71. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . 4th - Newcastle United Predicted points tally: 68. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales