Leeds United have yet to fully hit their stride this season as they sit in fifth spot after nine games. Daniel Farke ’s side have won four, drawn four and lost one of their opening nine fixtures as they look to clinch an automatic promotion spot and return to the Premier League.

The Whites drew 2-2 at Sunderland before the international break and were moments away from victory until a late Illan Meslier error saw the hosts rescue a draw. Up next is an equally-tough clash on Friday night against a Sheffield United side yet to lose this season. Chris Wilder’s men have proven a tough nut to crack, with just three league goals conceded so far. They have not let in a goal since drawing 1-1 at Norwich City back in August. Leeds will hope to lay down a marker when they take on the Blades on home soil as they aim to climb into the coveted promotion spots. With nine games of the season gone, Grosvenor Sport’s latest supercomputer has made it’s predictions for how the campaign will play out with one club tipped to hit a century of points. Take a look...