Jesse Marsch’s Whites only secured their top-flight status on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign through a dramatic 2-1 victory at Brentford as relegation rivals Burnley blew their lines through a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

The Clarets were consigned to the drop along with already relegated duo Norwich City and Watford as Championship champions Fulham, runners-up Bournemouth and play-off winners Nottingham Forest moved the other way into the top division.

Leeds have since lost the services of star men Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips who have joined Barcelona and Manchester City respectively but the Whites have signed seven new players this summer and remain on the hunt for a new striker option.

Ahead of the new season, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and used their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict how the final Premier League table will look come next May.

Here, the YEP runs through their predicted final finishing positions, where Leeds feature and how many points each side is predicted to amass.

1. 1st - Manchester City Predicted points tally: 85. Photo: Jamie Squire Photo Sales

2. 2nd - Liverpool Predicted points tally: 80. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein Photo Sales

3. 3rd - Chelsea Predicted points tally: 72. Photo: Jacob Kupferman Photo Sales

4. 4th - Tottenham Hotspur Predicted points tally: 66. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN Photo Sales