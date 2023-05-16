Time is rapidly ticking down and there are just two games left before the 2022/23 Premier League season comes to a close. Leeds United remain locked in a tough relegation battle and currently sit 18th in the table on 31 points.

The Whites are just one point behind Everton, who are safe for now but remain at high risk of falling back into the drop zone. To survive, they will not just need to win their own remaining matches, but hope that others around them also drop points.

Leeds last earned a point against Newcastle United but are without a win in their last seven matches. Up next is West Ham United on the road, followed by the season finale against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

As it stands, Leeds, Leicester, Everton and Nottingham Forest are all scrambling to ensure they are not in the bottom three on the final day of the season. Southampton have already been handed their fate but the other two relegation spots remain open, and anything can happen in these final two rounds.