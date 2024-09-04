Leeds United are sitting pretty in the Championship play-off places as the league action gives way to the first international break of the season.
Daniel Farke’s side made what felt like a slow start to the season as they battled to a 3-3 draw with newly-promoted Portsmouth on the opening day of the campaign before dropping two further points with a goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion seven days later. An impressive first win of the season came when Brenden Aaronson and Daniel James netted at Sheffield Wednesday and a maiden home victory was claimed on Saturday as goals from Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe netted as Hull City were seen off at Elland Road.
But where are Leeds predicted to finish in this season’s Championship table when the final whistle is blown on the campaign in May? We take a look with the findings of a supercomputer provided by Poker Apps.
