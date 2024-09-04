Leeds United are sitting pretty in the Championship play-off places as the league action gives way to the first international break of the season.

Daniel Farke’s side made what felt like a slow start to the season as they battled to a 3-3 draw with newly-promoted Portsmouth on the opening day of the campaign before dropping two further points with a goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion seven days later. An impressive first win of the season came when Brenden Aaronson and Daniel James netted at Sheffield Wednesday and a maiden home victory was claimed on Saturday as goals from Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe netted as Hull City were seen off at Elland Road.